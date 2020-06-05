In conversation with CNN's Robyn Curnow

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerrie Van Biljon - CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa
Today at 15:20
Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:40
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity' Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space. 5 June 2020 10:29 AM
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
In conversation with CNN's Robyn Curnow

In conversation with CNN's Robyn Curnow

5 June 2020 1:51 PM


Lawyer explains transportation of alcohol

4 June 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Danie Cronje

Quarantunes - GoodLuck

4 June 2020 3:11 PM

GoodLuck will perform live for you in your home from their high-tech, ultra-modern
Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ on Saturday, June 6.

DIY with Angelo

4 June 2020 2:44 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building
consultants.

Greener Living - How has Covid-19 affected Amazon deforestation?

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and
talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid
to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.

We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the
universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.

Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19

4 June 2020 2:19 PM

In 2012 - Marcelle du Plessis started a business called lavender in Lavender Hill, with
the aim of producing all natural ingredient lavender products - including home, body
and food products.

Owner and manager of Lavender in Lavender Hill joins us now to tell you more

Minute of Mindfulness

4 June 2020 2:16 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness is courtesy of Chantal Dawtrey.
Chantal is a coach, facilitator and trainer who specialises in dealing with stress and
anxiety.

Chantal Dawtrey offers free Emotional Fitness Classes via Zoom on Tuesdays at 14h00,
Thursdays at 17h30 and Sundays at 11h00 where you are taken through the full Shape
of Emotion process.
Go to www.5th.place to find out more

WC High Court Rules against Clicks in long-standing court battle

4 June 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Jackie Maiman

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

3 June 2020 3:38 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler – standing by to remind us again
about our safety hen shopping on sites like Gumtree of OLX.

Cars with Ciro de Siena

3 June 2020 3:08 PM

Guest:  Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za 

Trending

[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

Politics

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'

Local

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

Politics

EWN Highlights

CT should have been kept at level 5 lockdown, argues EFF

5 June 2020 2:00 PM

Ramaphosa tours CTICC COVID-19 field hospital as WC deaths revised upward

5 June 2020 1:58 PM

FS govt outlines its state of readiness to deal with COVID-19

5 June 2020 11:47 AM

