Entertainment Feature

Guest: Danie CronjeLISTEN TO PODCAST
GoodLuck will perform live for you in your home from their high-tech, ultra-modern
Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ on Saturday, June 6.
Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building
consultants.
In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and
talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid
to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.
We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the
universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.
In 2012 - Marcelle du Plessis started a business called lavender in Lavender Hill, with
the aim of producing all natural ingredient lavender products - including home, body
and food products.
Owner and manager of Lavender in Lavender Hill joins us now to tell you more