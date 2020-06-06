Entertainment Feature

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures. 6 June 2020 9:24 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa's livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Entertainment Feature

Entertainment Feature

6 June 2020 10:42 AM


Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual

5 June 2020 2:46 PM
Ensuring cancer patients get access to treatment in time

5 June 2020 2:26 PM

5 June 2020 2:26 PM
Quarantine Book Club - Covid-19 e-book

5 June 2020 2:24 PM
In conversation with CNN's Robyn Curnow

5 June 2020 1:51 PM
Lawyer explains transportation of alcohol

4 June 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Danie Cronje

Quarantunes - GoodLuck

4 June 2020 3:11 PM

GoodLuck will perform live for you in your home from their high-tech, ultra-modern
Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ on Saturday, June 6.

DIY with Angelo

4 June 2020 2:44 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building
consultants.

Greener Living - How has Covid-19 affected Amazon deforestation?

4 June 2020 2:24 PM

In our Greener Living segment today we want to focus on the Amazon rainforest and
talk about how the Covid-19 pandemic is intersecting with the problem of deforestation.
Last week, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro deployed the army to the Amazon, in a bid
to halt illegal logging and mining activities in the rainforest.

We’re joined on the line from the UK by Dr Erika Berenguer, a forest ecologist at the
universities of Oxford and Lancaster, who has a special interest in the Amazon.

Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19

4 June 2020 2:19 PM

In 2012 - Marcelle du Plessis started a business called lavender in Lavender Hill, with
the aim of producing all natural ingredient lavender products - including home, body
and food products.

Owner and manager of Lavender in Lavender Hill joins us now to tell you more

