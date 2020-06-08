Lockdown Cookbook: Pam shares Jenny Morris' lemonade scones recipe

Ingredients:
• 875ml Self-raising Flour
• 250ml Cream
• 250ml Lemonade/Sprite
Method:
• Pour the flour into a bowl and add the cream and lemonade
• Mix to form a stiff dough
• Turn out on a floured surface and knead very gently to form a smooth ball
• Pat the dough out until about 2cm thick
• Using a cutter or glass, press out the scones
• Place on a greased baking tray and brush with a little milk
• Bake at 200 C for 10-15 minutes until golden brown
Notes:
• Serve with jam and cream
• Makes 12
