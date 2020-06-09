Over R2 million raised for students in distress

Ingredients:

• 1 kg beef chuck, cut into strips

• 1 heaped teaspoon paprika

• 1 cup beef stock

• 1 heaped tblspn tomato paste

• ½ cup fresh cream

Method:

• Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot.

• Season the beef with salt and white pepper. Cook in batches until well browned.

Remove and set aside.

• Add the paprika and fry for 30 seconds.

• Return all the beef to the pan, reduce the heat and add the tomato paste, stir to

combine.

• Add the beef stock, the stock must only reach a level halfway to the top of the beef.

• Simmer gently for 30 minutes then check for tenderness and add more beef stock if

necessary.

• When the beef is tender, add the cream, stir to combine, and serve

Notes:

• Great with mash or rice or pasta or even on toast.

• Can be garnished with a sprinkling of chopped parsley.

• Serves 4

