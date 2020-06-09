South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 09:50
Talkers and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enrico Smith
Today at 11:05
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sylvia Steyn
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone. 10 June 2020 9:13 AM
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. 10 June 2020 6:57 AM
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal... 9 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Local
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic

South Africans STILL stuck abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic

9 June 2020 2:57 PM

Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen from Centurion is still in Cambodia along with her mother - battling
to get a flight home.
Thandokazi Mayo who is a teacher currently in Dalian, China.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with 3 Tons of Fun

9 June 2020 3:11 PM

Guest: Michelle Thomas | One of the members of the group.

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: De Waal’s Budget-Beef Stroganoff

9 June 2020 3:05 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 kg beef chuck, cut into strips
• 1 heaped teaspoon paprika
• 1 cup beef stock
• 1 heaped tblspn tomato paste
• ½ cup fresh cream
Method:
• Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot.
• Season the beef with salt and white pepper. Cook in batches until well browned.
Remove and set aside.
• Add the paprika and fry for 30 seconds.
• Return all the beef to the pan, reduce the heat and add the tomato paste, stir to
combine.
• Add the beef stock, the stock must only reach a level halfway to the top of the beef.
• Simmer gently for 30 minutes then check for tenderness and add more beef stock if
necessary.
• When the beef is tender, add the cream, stir to combine, and serve
Notes:
• Great with mash or rice or pasta or even on toast.
• Can be garnished with a sprinkling of chopped parsley.
• Serves 4

A South African sports energy drink made from maggots

9 June 2020 2:51 PM

Guest: Dr. Elsje Pieterse | Lecturer in the Department of Animal Sciences at Stellenbosch University

Minute of Mindfulness with Tracy Prowse.

9 June 2020 2:37 PM

Tracy is a child & adolescent health physiotherapist, Mindfulness teacher, pain practitioner
& a lecturer & trainer for health professionals & teachers.

Over R2 million raised for students in distress

9 June 2020 1:53 PM

Guest: Cara-Jean Petersen | The student engagement manager at FEENIX

Quarantunes with Hanru Niemand

8 June 2020 3:16 PM

Hanru Niemand is a versatile local Afrikaans singer-songwriter who hails from the Boland, where he also practices as a psychologist by day.

Lockdown Cookbook: Pam shares Jenny Morris' lemonade scones recipe

8 June 2020 3:06 PM

Ingredients:
• 875ml Self-raising Flour
• 250ml Cream
• 250ml Lemonade/Sprite
Method:
• Pour the flour into a bowl and add the cream and lemonade
• Mix to form a stiff dough
• Turn out on a floured surface and knead very gently to form a smooth ball
• Pat the dough out until about 2cm thick
• Using a cutter or glass, press out the scones
• Place on a greased baking tray and brush with a little milk
• Bake at 200 C for 10-15 minutes until golden brown
Notes:
• Serve with jam and cream
• Makes 12

Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO

8 June 2020 2:52 PM

Guest: Mandie Erasmus | The CEO and founder of the Heart NPO

#BlackLivesMatter Protests in the USA

8 June 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Anthony Zurcher | BBC journalist based in Washington

Trending

W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff

Local Politics

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Business

EWN Highlights

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

