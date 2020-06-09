Quarantunes with 3 Tons of Fun

Guest: Michelle Thomas | One of the members of the group.
Ingredients:
• 1 kg beef chuck, cut into strips
• 1 heaped teaspoon paprika
• 1 cup beef stock
• 1 heaped tblspn tomato paste
• ½ cup fresh cream
Method:
• Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot.
• Season the beef with salt and white pepper. Cook in batches until well browned.
Remove and set aside.
• Add the paprika and fry for 30 seconds.
• Return all the beef to the pan, reduce the heat and add the tomato paste, stir to
combine.
• Add the beef stock, the stock must only reach a level halfway to the top of the beef.
• Simmer gently for 30 minutes then check for tenderness and add more beef stock if
necessary.
• When the beef is tender, add the cream, stir to combine, and serve
Notes:
• Great with mash or rice or pasta or even on toast.
• Can be garnished with a sprinkling of chopped parsley.
• Serves 4
Guests
Tinitia Sieberhagen from Centurion is still in Cambodia along with her mother - battling
to get a flight home.
Thandokazi Mayo who is a teacher currently in Dalian, China.
Tracy is a child & adolescent health physiotherapist, Mindfulness teacher, pain practitioner
& a lecturer & trainer for health professionals & teachers.
Ingredients:
• 875ml Self-raising Flour
• 250ml Cream
• 250ml Lemonade/Sprite
Method:
• Pour the flour into a bowl and add the cream and lemonade
• Mix to form a stiff dough
• Turn out on a floured surface and knead very gently to form a smooth ball
• Pat the dough out until about 2cm thick
• Using a cutter or glass, press out the scones
• Place on a greased baking tray and brush with a little milk
• Bake at 200 C for 10-15 minutes until golden brown
Notes:
• Serve with jam and cream
• Makes 12
