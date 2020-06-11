Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justus Apffelstaedt - specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Hangberg tensions finally boil over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Hout Bay Ward Councillor
Today at 07:20
Concourt ruling is a win for democracy and citizens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kimera Chetty - Legal Researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jaco Laubscher - Physician specialising in non-invasive cardiology and vascular biology at Stellenbosch Mediclinic
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:21
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
