FoodForward SA raises R53mn in Covid-19 appeal

Our main feature today is a re-release of book that actually came out a few years ago,

called The Black Consciousness Reader. It’s of course taken on fresh significance in the

wake of recent events and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement

This book is a collection of writings which interrogate the history and philosophy of the

Black Consciousness movement, exploring key events and issues as well as leading

figures in its development, such as Steve Biko, Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X.

The authors and compilers include a number of journalists and storytellers, among

them political writer Baldwin Ndaba who joins Pippa on the on line now.

