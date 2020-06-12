Health and Wellness - caring for a Covid-19 patient at home

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach
Today at 17:46
#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
Health and Wellness - caring for a Covid-19 patient at home
12 June 2020 3:04 PM

Health and Wellness - caring for a Covid-19 patient at home

12 June 2020 3:04 PM

Pippa has asked Dr Darren Green to talk to us today about how to support the family member with mild symptoms, and how to recognise when someone does need more advanced professional care.
Dr Green is a multimedia health specialist and heads up Mediclinic's Special Events team
Dr Green is a multimedia health specialist and heads up MEdiclinic’s Special Events
team


Entertainment feature

12 June 2020 3:14 PM

What to listen and watch for the weekend ahead!

Quarantine Book Club

12 June 2020 2:21 PM

Our main feature today is a re-release of book that actually came out a few years ago,
called The Black Consciousness Reader. It’s of course taken on fresh significance in the
wake of recent events and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement
This book is a collection of writings which interrogate the history and philosophy of the
Black Consciousness movement, exploring key events and issues as well as leading
figures in its development, such as Steve Biko, Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X.
The authors and compilers include a number of journalists and storytellers, among
them political writer Baldwin Ndaba who joins Pippa on the on line now.

South Africans help baby in Zimbabwe receive life-saving medical intervention

12 June 2020 1:58 PM

Guests: Isabel Lynch and Melinda Schoeman

Minute of Mindfulness

12 June 2020 1:55 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Anneke Kirsten.
She's a psychologist, mindfulness coach and EQ Practitioner.

You can make contact with Annekevia her website
www.mindfulnessinaction.co.za

FoodForward SA raises R53mn in Covid-19 appeal
12 June 2020 1:49 PM

12 June 2020 1:49 PM

South Africa’s largest food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA has raised R53mn
after launching its’ R50mn COVID-19 Appeal at the end of March.

FoodForward SA Managing Director, Andy du Plessis joins us on the line now.

Quarantunes with Amy Lilley

11 June 2020 3:08 PM

Guest: Amy Lilley | An artist born and raised in the Mother City.

Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations

11 June 2020 2:40 PM

Guest: Gillian Lumb | Director and Regional Head in Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s
Employment Practice

Greener Living: Dealing with general gardening questions

11 June 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Minute of Mindfulness with Ida Scheepers

11 June 2020 2:08 PM

Ida Scheepers is a psychologist by profession and mindfulness teacher.

Trending

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

Ramaphosa, Majoro say prioritising cross-border movement key to control COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:44 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

