Entertainment feature

What to listen and watch for the weekend ahead!
Pippa has asked Dr Darren Green to talk to us today about how to support the family member with mild symptoms, and how to recognise when someone does need more advanced professional care.
Dr Green is a multimedia health specialist and heads up Mediclinic's Special Events team
team
Our main feature today is a re-release of book that actually came out a few years ago,
called The Black Consciousness Reader. It’s of course taken on fresh significance in the
wake of recent events and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement
This book is a collection of writings which interrogate the history and philosophy of the
Black Consciousness movement, exploring key events and issues as well as leading
figures in its development, such as Steve Biko, Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X.
The authors and compilers include a number of journalists and storytellers, among
them political writer Baldwin Ndaba who joins Pippa on the on line now.
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Anneke Kirsten.
She's a psychologist, mindfulness coach and EQ Practitioner.
You can make contact with Annekevia her website
www.mindfulnessinaction.co.za
South Africa’s largest food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA has raised R53mn
after launching its’ R50mn COVID-19 Appeal at the end of March.
FoodForward SA Managing Director, Andy du Plessis joins us on the line now.
Guest: Gillian Lumb | Director and Regional Head in Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s
Employment Practice
