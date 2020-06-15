Mentorship programme for the advertising industry

She is one of the most influential women
in the Communications industry she was the former CEO of Grey South
Africa, which is an advertising agency as well as former
President/CEO of Grey Canada, Ann Nurock is now the Africa Partner
of Relationship Audits and Management, a global consultancy
specialising in the measurement, risk mitigation and optimisation of
As the front man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews has had much success,
with the incredible success of their debut album title ‘All Comes Round’, becoming one
of the biggest selling rock genre albums of all time in their native country of South
Africa, achieving double platinum status in it’s first year, with the follow up album
“Something for now” reaching the same status a year later.
Based in Hout Bay, and together with local NPOs such as Amoyo, Courage has
mobilised the skills and networks of concerned citizens to bring essential food and
services to the Hout Bay communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.
Joey Burke will be the auctioneer and there'll be live virtual performances by Zolani
Mohala and Alan Committie.
There has been an explosion of mis and disinformation on social media since the start
of the pandemic.
Joining us now is author, journalist and assistant editor of the Daily Maverick,
Marrianne Thamm.
Staying with the very disturbing and urgent reality of feeding the hungry in Cape Towns
most destitute communities. Advocate Roseline Nyman who started
the Free food kitchen, an NGO that provides healthy ingredients to communities in need
so that they can feed themselves and the hungry children in their areas: Lotus
River, Khayelitsha, Hazendal, Philipi, Lavender Hill, Smallville, Rondevlei and Hanover PARK.
The lockdown has had an enormous impact on practically every industry in the country
and NPOs have been struggling to provide food for the thousands of people who have
absolutely no income and no food.
Durbanville Hills has partnered with SA Harvest and Mould Empower Serve in
expanding food drives in Cape Town.
Dirk Steyn, Durbanville Hills’ Restaurant General Manager joins us now.
Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Thobi Zulu, a registered
Mindful Practitioner and member of the Institute of Mindfulness South Africa.
If you'd like to hear more from Thobi, you can drop her an email on
bhsince1979@gmail.com
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics, says that while many
with minor ailments may be staying away as a result of the lockdown, the poll shows
that even those with life-threatening illnesses are forgoing regular check-ups.
Doc Grebe joins us on the line now...
What to listen and watch for the weekend ahead!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa has asked Dr Darren Green to talk to us today about how to support the family member with mild symptoms, and how to recognise when someone does need more advanced professional care.
Dr Green is a multimedia health specialist and heads up MEdiclinic’s Special Events
team