Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 17:20
Groote Schuur surgeons experience with Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laeequa Bayat - She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Burger - Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and Cultural Studies at UP
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Who benefits from ending the lockdown? Pundits discuss the socio-economic impact Two commentators debate the benefit and burden of fully reopening South Africa's economy. 15 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all Local
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds

Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

Based in Hout Bay, and together with local NPOs such as Amoyo, Courage has
mobilised the skills and networks of concerned citizens to bring essential food and
services to the Hout Bay communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

Joey Burke will be the auctioneer and there'll be live virtual performances by Zolani
Mohala and Alan Committie.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Qurantunes - Ard Matthews

15 June 2020 3:17 PM

As the front man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews has had much success,
with the incredible success of their debut album title ‘All Comes Round’, becoming one
of the biggest selling rock genre albums of all time in their native country of South
Africa, achieving double platinum status in it’s first year, with the follow up album
“Something for now” reaching the same status a year later.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mentorship programme for the advertising industry

15 June 2020 3:11 PM

She is one of the most influential women
in the Communications industry she was the former CEO of Grey South
Africa, which is an advertising agency as well as former
President/CEO of Grey Canada, Ann Nurock is now the Africa Partner
of Relationship Audits and Management, a global consultancy
specialising in the measurement, risk mitigation and optimisation of

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stopping the spread of mis & disinformation

15 June 2020 2:52 PM

There has been an explosion of mis and disinformation on social media since the start
of the pandemic.

Joining us now is author, journalist and assistant editor of the Daily Maverick,
Marrianne Thamm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable

15 June 2020 2:17 PM

Staying with the very disturbing and urgent reality of feeding the hungry in Cape Towns
most destitute communities. Advocate Roseline Nyman who started
the Free food kitchen, an NGO that provides healthy ingredients to communities in need
so that they can feed themselves and the hungry children in their areas: Lotus
River, Khayelitsha, Hazendal, Philipi, Lavender  Hill, Smallville, Rondevlei and Hanover PARK.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds

15 June 2020 1:57 PM

The lockdown has had an enormous impact on practically every industry in the country
and NPOs have been struggling to provide food for the thousands of people who have
absolutely no income and no food.

Durbanville Hills has partnered with SA Harvest and Mould Empower Serve in
expanding food drives in Cape Town.

Dirk Steyn, Durbanville Hills’ Restaurant General Manager joins us now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

15 June 2020 1:53 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Thobi Zulu, a registered
Mindful Practitioner and member of the Institute of Mindfulness South Africa.

If you'd like to hear more from Thobi, you can drop her an email on
bhsince1979@gmail.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk

15 June 2020 1:46 PM

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics, says that while many
with minor ailments may be staying away as a result of the lockdown, the poll shows
that even those with life-threatening illnesses are forgoing regular check-ups.
Doc Grebe joins us on the line now...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment feature

12 June 2020 3:14 PM

What to listen and watch for the weekend ahead!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness - caring for a Covid-19 patient at home

12 June 2020 3:04 PM

Pippa has asked Dr Darren Green to talk to us today about how to support the family member with mild symptoms, and how to recognise when someone does need more advanced professional care.
Dr Green is a multimedia health specialist and heads up MEdiclinic’s Special Events
team

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

15 June 2020 4:54 PM

4 people treated for minor injuries after KwaMashu fire gutted over 100 homes

15 June 2020 4:04 PM

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA