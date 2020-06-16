Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
New Food Delivery Service
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary Harrod
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Today at 15:10
COVID-19 school closures in South Africa & its impact on children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:20
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julie Smith - Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazeem Abdurahman - SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson
Today at 16:20
ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for South Africa: advantages and disadvantages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thiven Reddy - Head of Department in the Department of Political Studies at UCT
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: shaking off black bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kamva Somdylala - News24 Reporter
Today at 17:46
Open for reactions, and CR Youth Day replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness

16 June 2020 1:54 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.
She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain
practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.

Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers
teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.
If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at
www.tracypowsephysio.co.za


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Smart technology used in the fight against Coronavirus

16 June 2020 1:57 PM

The KC N901 smart helmet can scan the temperatures of up to 200 people every minute
and has been well received by authorities in countries such as China, Italy, The
Netherlands and Dubai.
Jeremy Capouya, the CEO of Granule Holdings, the distributor of the helmets in South
Africa joins Bianca on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 adds pressure to persistently weak mental health system

16 June 2020 1:46 PM

we will be shedding some light on how the virus is putting
huge strain on South Africas already strained mental health services…now facing
increased numbers of patients relapsing on treatment along with rising new cases due
to the stresses of COVID-19.
South African Society of Psychiatrists board member, Dr Kagisho Maaroganye joins us on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Qurantunes - Ard Matthews

15 June 2020 3:17 PM

As the front man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews has had much success,
with the incredible success of their debut album title ‘All Comes Round’, becoming one
of the biggest selling rock genre albums of all time in their native country of South
Africa, achieving double platinum status in it’s first year, with the follow up album
“Something for now” reaching the same status a year later.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

Based in Hout Bay, and together with local NPOs such as Amoyo, Courage has
mobilised the skills and networks of concerned citizens to bring essential food and
services to the Hout Bay communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

Joey Burke will be the auctioneer and there'll be live virtual performances by Zolani
Mohala and Alan Committie.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mentorship programme for the advertising industry

15 June 2020 3:11 PM

She is one of the most influential women
in the Communications industry she was the former CEO of Grey South
Africa, which is an advertising agency as well as former
President/CEO of Grey Canada, Ann Nurock is now the Africa Partner
of Relationship Audits and Management, a global consultancy
specialising in the measurement, risk mitigation and optimisation of

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stopping the spread of mis & disinformation

15 June 2020 2:52 PM

There has been an explosion of mis and disinformation on social media since the start
of the pandemic.

Joining us now is author, journalist and assistant editor of the Daily Maverick,
Marrianne Thamm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable

15 June 2020 2:17 PM

Staying with the very disturbing and urgent reality of feeding the hungry in Cape Towns
most destitute communities. Advocate Roseline Nyman who started
the Free food kitchen, an NGO that provides healthy ingredients to communities in need
so that they can feed themselves and the hungry children in their areas: Lotus
River, Khayelitsha, Hazendal, Philipi, Lavender  Hill, Smallville, Rondevlei and Hanover PARK.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds

15 June 2020 1:57 PM

The lockdown has had an enormous impact on practically every industry in the country
and NPOs have been struggling to provide food for the thousands of people who have
absolutely no income and no food.

Durbanville Hills has partnered with SA Harvest and Mould Empower Serve in
expanding food drives in Cape Town.

Dirk Steyn, Durbanville Hills’ Restaurant General Manager joins us now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness

15 June 2020 1:53 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Thobi Zulu, a registered
Mindful Practitioner and member of the Institute of Mindfulness South Africa.

If you'd like to hear more from Thobi, you can drop her an email on
bhsince1979@gmail.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

