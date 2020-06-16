Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: shaking off black bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kamva Somdylala - News24 Reporter
Today at 17:20
Launch of new Ministerial Advisory Committee as the nation marks Youth Day.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Pretorius - CEO at Campaigning For Cancer
Today at 17:46
Open for reactions, and CR Youth Day replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children

Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children

16 June 2020 2:53 PM

Bellavista SHARE, which is part of Bellavista School is hosting a virtual trauma
conference this month on the impact of trauma on our society and children in
particular. They will be hosting various experts who will unpack what trauma does to
children, how it affects their ability to learn, and what needs to be done in order to help
them heal and move forward with stronger coping skills.

With June being Youth Month, we decided to reach out to them to find out more about
the conference which starts this week.
On the line is Clinical phsychologist and director of research and development at
Bella vista share, welcome to the show.Natalie Solomon


Quarantunes - Wonderboom

16 June 2020 3:13 PM

Today we feature one of South Africa's most popular bands, which has been on the
music scene for more than 20 years.
WONDERboom is a 4 piece South African rock band from Johannesburg, comprising
of Cito Otto, Martin Schofield, Wade Williams and Jonathan Bell.

New Food Delivery Service

16 June 2020 2:59 PM

One industry that seems to be picking up again is the food delivery service.
We all know of MR D, Uber Eats and OrderIN - but now there's a new kid on the block,
Mr Yum launched in South Africa last weeky offering restaurants a new alternative.
Gary Harrod, co-founder of Mr Yum South Africa say this service is very different to
what's out there at the moment.

Communication is key to helping your child navigate the new normal at school

16 June 2020 2:28 PM

Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools, John Luis says parents
shouldn’t expect students to bounce back into the school routine too quickly, and that
they can help children implement new routines and navigate their emotional responses
in a healthy way.

Smart technology used in the fight against Coronavirus

16 June 2020 1:57 PM

The KC N901 smart helmet can scan the temperatures of up to 200 people every minute
and has been well received by authorities in countries such as China, Italy, The
Netherlands and Dubai.
Jeremy Capouya, the CEO of Granule Holdings, the distributor of the helmets in South
Africa joins Bianca on the line

Minute of Mindfulness

16 June 2020 1:54 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.
She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain
practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.

Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers
teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.
If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at
www.tracypowsephysio.co.za

COVID-19 adds pressure to persistently weak mental health system

16 June 2020 1:46 PM

we will be shedding some light on how the virus is putting
huge strain on South Africas already strained mental health services…now facing
increased numbers of patients relapsing on treatment along with rising new cases due
to the stresses of COVID-19.
South African Society of Psychiatrists board member, Dr Kagisho Maaroganye joins us on the line

Qurantunes - Ard Matthews

15 June 2020 3:17 PM

As the front man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews has had much success,
with the incredible success of their debut album title ‘All Comes Round’, becoming one
of the biggest selling rock genre albums of all time in their native country of South
Africa, achieving double platinum status in it’s first year, with the follow up album
“Something for now” reaching the same status a year later.

Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

Based in Hout Bay, and together with local NPOs such as Amoyo, Courage has
mobilised the skills and networks of concerned citizens to bring essential food and
services to the Hout Bay communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

Joey Burke will be the auctioneer and there'll be live virtual performances by Zolani
Mohala and Alan Committie.

Mentorship programme for the advertising industry

15 June 2020 3:11 PM

She is one of the most influential women
in the Communications industry she was the former CEO of Grey South
Africa, which is an advertising agency as well as former
President/CEO of Grey Canada, Ann Nurock is now the Africa Partner
of Relationship Audits and Management, a global consultancy
specialising in the measurement, risk mitigation and optimisation of

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

2 robbers arrested following robbery at Cresta Mall

16 June 2020 5:02 PM

Eskom warns Gauteng residents of power failures due to illegal connections

16 June 2020 4:33 PM

2 young children killed in separate shootings in Cape Town

16 June 2020 4:04 PM

