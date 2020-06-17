Car Talk: Ciro de Siena looks at the new Toyota Corolla sedan

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa's COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa's democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:50
REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
Been asked to take a Covid-19 pay cut? Here's some expert advice Old Mutual financial education head John Manyike talks to Aubrey Masango about the best way to deal with a pay cut. 17 June 2020 2:43 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Ciro de Siena looks at the new Toyota Corolla sedan

Car Talk: Ciro de Siena looks at the new Toyota Corolla sedan

17 June 2020 3:20 PM

Recap on licence extensions


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Some positive stories of how brands are getting it right during lockdown

17 June 2020 3:31 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
CEO of Norman Goodfellows Charles Kramer

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicola Aylward

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Nicola is a physiotherapist, breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher, an educator in women’s health and in stress management.

The English Premier League returns after 100 days

17 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Julia Stuart | A presenter at SuperSport

Quarantunes - Wonderboom

16 June 2020 3:13 PM

Today we feature one of South Africa's most popular bands, which has been on the
music scene for more than 20 years.
WONDERboom is a 4 piece South African rock band from Johannesburg, comprising
of Cito Otto, Martin Schofield, Wade Williams and Jonathan Bell.

New Food Delivery Service

16 June 2020 2:59 PM

One industry that seems to be picking up again is the food delivery service.
We all know of MR D, Uber Eats and OrderIN - but now there's a new kid on the block,
Mr Yum launched in South Africa last weeky offering restaurants a new alternative.
Gary Harrod, co-founder of Mr Yum South Africa say this service is very different to
what's out there at the moment.

Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children

16 June 2020 2:53 PM

Bellavista SHARE, which is part of Bellavista School is hosting a virtual trauma
conference this month on the impact of trauma on our society and children in
particular. They will be hosting various experts who will unpack what trauma does to
children, how it affects their ability to learn, and what needs to be done in order to help
them heal and move forward with stronger coping skills.

With June being Youth Month, we decided to reach out to them to find out more about
the conference which starts this week.
On the line is Clinical phsychologist and director of research and development at
Bella vista share, welcome to the show.Natalie Solomon

Communication is key to helping your child navigate the new normal at school

16 June 2020 2:28 PM

Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools, John Luis says parents
shouldn’t expect students to bounce back into the school routine too quickly, and that
they can help children implement new routines and navigate their emotional responses
in a healthy way.

Smart technology used in the fight against Coronavirus

16 June 2020 1:57 PM

The KC N901 smart helmet can scan the temperatures of up to 200 people every minute
and has been well received by authorities in countries such as China, Italy, The
Netherlands and Dubai.
Jeremy Capouya, the CEO of Granule Holdings, the distributor of the helmets in South
Africa joins Bianca on the line

Minute of Mindfulness

16 June 2020 1:54 PM

Today's Minute of Mindfulness comes to you courtesy of Tracy Prowse.
She's a child and adolescent health physiotherapist, mindfulness teacher, pain
practitioner and a lecturrer and trainer for health professionals and teachers.

Tracy is also the founder of the Physifun programme, which trains and empowers
teachers to help promote childhood development skills in the classroom.
If you'd like to hear more from Tracy, you can go to her website at
www.tracypowsephysio.co.za

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

Local

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

Garden Route Municipality’s head office closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

