Fedhasa responds to reopening of some accommodation

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gina Capra - Founder of Palladium Hair Co
Gali Gaon Segall - owner of Yemaya Spa Group
Today at 15:40
1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean Allen - lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.
Today at 15:50
CapeWine postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:10
The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 16:20
The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR
Today at 16:55
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
jody abrahams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Today at 20:30
Loukmaan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:42
Lorenzo Davids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 20:50
Jaco van Schalkwyk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
No Items to show
Latest Local
Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees. 18 June 2020 2:59 PM
[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book Author Yusuf Daniels scored a bestseller in 2019 with his debut book Living Coloured, he chats to Lester Kiewit about the sequel. 18 June 2020 12:59 PM
Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive Households are battling to make ends meet. Tears Animal Rescue is providing support to pet owners who can't afford to feed their f... 18 June 2020 11:13 AM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Fedhasa responds to reopening of some accommodation

Fedhasa responds to reopening of some accommodation

18 June 2020 1:55 PM

Guest: Lee Zama | Chief Executive of Fedhasa ( the Federated
Hospitality Association of South Africa)


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Wouter Kellerman

18 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Wouter Kellerman | Multi award South African flautist, producer and composer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Theatres to reopen

18 June 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Marlene le Roux | CEO of the Artscape Theatre Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hairdressers back at work

18 June 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Sascha Mayer | Director for Carlton Hair Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Some positive stories of how brands are getting it right during lockdown

17 June 2020 3:31 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
CEO of Norman Goodfellows Charles Kramer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Ciro de Siena looks at the new Toyota Corolla sedan

17 June 2020 3:20 PM

Recap on licence extensions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicola Aylward

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Nicola is a physiotherapist, breathwork practitioner, mindfulness teacher, an educator in women’s health and in stress management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The English Premier League returns after 100 days

17 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Julia Stuart | A presenter at SuperSport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Wonderboom

16 June 2020 3:13 PM

Today we feature one of South Africa's most popular bands, which has been on the
music scene for more than 20 years.
WONDERboom is a 4 piece South African rock band from Johannesburg, comprising
of Cito Otto, Martin Schofield, Wade Williams and Jonathan Bell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Food Delivery Service

16 June 2020 2:59 PM

One industry that seems to be picking up again is the food delivery service.
We all know of MR D, Uber Eats and OrderIN - but now there's a new kid on the block,
Mr Yum launched in South Africa last weeky offering restaurants a new alternative.
Gary Harrod, co-founder of Mr Yum South Africa say this service is very different to
what's out there at the moment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

Business Lifestyle

Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed

Local Business

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

Society needs to change to care for women and children, says Winde

18 June 2020 2:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa responds to questions in Parly

18 June 2020 2:06 PM

McKaiser: Parktown Boys' is a story of institutional abuse

18 June 2020 1:34 PM

