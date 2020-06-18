Theatres to reopen

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gina Capra - Founder of Palladium Hair Co
Gali Gaon Segall - owner of Yemaya Spa Group
Guests
Gina Capra - Founder of Palladium Hair Co
Gali Gaon Segall - owner of Yemaya Spa Group
125
Today at 15:40
1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean Allen - lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.
Guests
Dean Allen - lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.
125
Today at 15:50
CapeWine postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
125
Today at 16:10
The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
125
Today at 16:20
The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR
Guests
Jako Nice - Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR
125
Today at 16:55
Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
Guests
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem
125
Today at 17:05
How COVID-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB, as well as other comorbidities in the province.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies - Public Health Expert
125
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
125
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
125
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
125
Today at 20:25
jody abrahams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
125
Today at 20:30
Loukmaan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
125
Today at 20:42
Lorenzo Davids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
125
Today at 20:50
Jaco van Schalkwyk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Guests
Tim Lundy
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up