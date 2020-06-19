Issues with CoCT licensing renewal process

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Mudiwa Gavaza - Reporter with Financial Mail

Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?

Today at 16:10

Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

