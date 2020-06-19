Quarantine Book Club

Guest: Vasti Callitz | Director of The Book Lounge podcast
Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk Producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology ClinicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patrick Duma from the Mangwanani African SpaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Trevor Blake | Director of the City of Cape Town's Revenue DepartmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge at Master Chef SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wouter Kellerman | Multi award South African flautist, producer and composerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marlene le Roux | CEO of the Artscape Theatre CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lee Zama | Chief Executive of Fedhasa ( the Federated
Hospitality Association of South Africa)
Guest: Sascha Mayer | Director for Carlton Hair Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST