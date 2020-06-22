FOOD Part 2: Richard Bosman Charcuterie goes online

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Repatriation nightmare continues for many South Africans still stranded abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Jade van Ryneveld
Today at 14:40
Quarantunes - Lockdown Legends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jarred Aston
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 15:40
Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christa Janse van Rensberg - Head of Division of Sports Medicine at UP
Today at 15:50
UIF and Foreign Nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Legh
Today at 16:10
The Pridwin Preparatory School case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Identifying one quick win for the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador
Today at 17:05
South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi Roux
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several arrests have been made after a crèche was burnt down in Hangberg and two MyCiTi buse... 22 June 2020 11:10 AM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
View all Local
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
FOOD Part 2: Richard Bosman Charcuterie goes online

FOOD Part 2: Richard Bosman Charcuterie goes online

22 June 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Owner of Richard Bosman Quality Cured Meats


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

FOOD Part 1: Latest from Eat Out and Food24

22 June 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out and Food’s Social Media and Digital Content Specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nine of Cape Town's Driving License Testing Centres are closed due to COVID-19

22 June 2020 1:47 PM

Guest: Maxine Bezuidenhout | Chief Inspector at Cape Town Traffic Services

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and the latest TV shows

19 June 2020 3:23 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk Producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hand Sanitizer and Dry Skin

19 June 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beauty and massage therapy return to work

19 June 2020 2:32 PM

Guest: Patrick Duma from the Mangwanani African Spa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

19 June 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Vasti Callitz | Director of The Book Lounge podcast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Issues with CoCT licensing renewal process

19 June 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Trevor Blake | Director of the City of Cape Town's Revenue Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants to re-open for sit-down dining

18 June 2020 3:12 PM

Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Wouter Kellerman

18 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Wouter Kellerman | Multi award South African flautist, producer and composer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA