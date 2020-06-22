Quarantunes: Lockdown Legends online concert to feature 50 SA artists

Today at 16:10 The Pridwin Preparatory School case Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:20 Identifying one quick win for the government Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

125 125

Today at 16:55 New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador

125 125

Today at 17:05 South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits

125 125

Today at 17:20 The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Naomi Roux - Urbanist and visual historian who works on heritage, memory, public space and urban transformations

125 125

Today at 17:46 How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety

125 125

Today at 20:25 This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...

125 125

Today at 20:48 How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance

125 125

Today at 21:31 NPO aims to send silent trigger to the GBV Command Centre Tonight with Lester Kiewit

125 125