1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development

John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the “emergency” budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter. 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC. 24 June 2020 2:22 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constitution. 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the "emergency" budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provinces. 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest. 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocalls. 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here. 24 June 2020 11:48 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the "emergency" budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provinces. 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development

1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development

24 June 2020 2:20 PM

Guest: Tina Thiart | Founding member of 1000 Women Trust


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Consumer choice when it comes to fibre suppliers and a closer look at electricity tariffs

24 June 2020 3:21 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Tackling general car-related questions

24 June 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are some valuations objections still pending?

24 June 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Ian Nielson | Deputy mayor and MMC for finance in the City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Jarrad Ricketts

23 June 2020 3:20 PM

Jarrad is an artist, born and raised in the Mother City.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Leanne's Breakfast Hash

23 June 2020 3:13 PM

Ingredients:
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can baked beans or mixed bean salad, drained
200g baby spinach
4 medium eggs
Method:
Tip the tomatoes and beans into a frying pan and simmer for 10 mins, or until reduced.
Stir in the spinach and cook for 5 mins more until wilted.
Make four dents in the mixture using the back of a spoon, then crack one egg in each.
Either cook on the heat or pop under the grill until the eggs are cooked.
Notes:
Can fry onion and green pepper before the beans get added to the pan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the use of face masks impacts interpersonal and nonverbal communication

23 June 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Rentia Engelbrecht | An expert in interpersonal and nonverbal communication, based at Free State University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LOFOB pays tribute to the late Heidi Volkwijn

23 June 2020 2:26 PM

Guest: Dr. Armand Bam | Executive director at LOFOB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dischem Random Act of Kindness (RAK)

23 June 2020 2:07 PM

Guests
Sherry Saltzman of the Dischem Foundation
Richard Mabaso | The CEO and founder of Imbumba Foundation,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Ann Bothwell Paton

23 June 2020 1:57 PM

Ann is a depth counsellor, mindfulness teacher with special interests in peer counselling
in refugee communities, working with individuals, collective and intergenerational
trauma and grief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

Business

You're insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

Lockdown regulations judgment reserved, govt wants case tested in higher court

EWN Highlights

Toddler (3) killed in Lavender Hill gang shooting laid to rest
24 June 2020 3:14 PM

24 June 2020 3:14 PM

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett
24 June 2020 3:13 PM

24 June 2020 3:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mboweni says total budget spending will exceed R2 trillion
24 June 2020 2:55 PM

24 June 2020 2:55 PM

