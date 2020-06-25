20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill- Part 1

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
NICOLE FRITZ: Let’s hope our kids won’t be scarred by Covid schooling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Guests
Nicole Fritz
125
Today at 16:10
Botswana and Bridgette Radebe-Motsepe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Guests
Peter Fabricius
125
Today at 16:20
How is the Covid-19 peak reached?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
TG Barnard - Microbiologist at UJ
Guests
TG Barnard - Microbiologist at UJ
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
DA to announce proposals to combat horrific farm attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream
125
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:46
Nixon in Agony at the National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Donen
Guests
Adam Donen
125
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
125
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up