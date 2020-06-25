20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill - Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
How is the Covid-19 peak reached?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
TG Barnard - Microbiologist at UJ
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to announce proposals to combat horrific farm attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Nixon in Agony at the National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Donen
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
View all Local
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss Of the R54 billion tax collection shortfall recorded since March, at least R48 billion is due to the impact of Covid-19, says SARS... 25 June 2020 1:25 PM
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa' MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband. 25 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Business
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill - Part 2

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill - Part 2

25 June 2020 2:34 PM

Listeners share their own memories of the time.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Jerusha

25 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:  Pop /  Rnb Singer-Songwriter Jerusha Naidoo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hatchetman to feature at the Virtual National Arts Festival

25 June 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Jono Tait | Member of Hatchetman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill- Part 1

25 June 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Stephen van der Spuy | is a clinical veterinarian and CEO of SANCCOB, SA Foundation for the conservation of coastal birds  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Kantha Pillay

25 June 2020 1:57 PM

Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uncertainty regarding regulations for the reopening of restaurants

25 June 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Consumer choice when it comes to fibre suppliers and a closer look at electricity tariffs

24 June 2020 3:21 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development

24 June 2020 2:20 PM

Guest: Tina Thiart | Founding member of 1000 Women Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Tackling general car-related questions

24 June 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are some valuations objections still pending?

24 June 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Ian Nielson | Deputy mayor and MMC for finance in the City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

Knowing when to seek help when struggling to get pregnant is key: specialists

25 June 2020 4:10 PM

Two years after raping, assaulting his wife, a PE husband was sentenced to life

25 June 2020 3:25 PM

Over 100,000 school placement applications received by Gauteng Education Dept

25 June 2020 3:06 PM

