Quarantunes with Jerusha

Guest: Pop / Rnb Singer-Songwriter Jerusha Naidoo
Guest: Jono Tait | Member of HatchetmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their own memories of the time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen van der Spuy | is a clinical veterinarian and CEO of SANCCOB, SA Foundation for the conservation of coastal birdsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO of Restaurant Association of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tina Thiart | Founding member of 1000 Women TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de SienaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Nielson | Deputy mayor and MMC for finance in the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST