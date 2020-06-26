Quarantine Book Club

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Atkinson - The Anfield Wrap: writer, broadcaster and Liverpudlian
Today at 15:20
Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 15:40
Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot Janse - Chef and Founder at Isabelo
Today at 16:10
Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing future zoonotic epidemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silviu Petrovan
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes. 26 June 2020 10:08 AM
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy. 26 June 2020 9:47 AM
View all Local
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
View all Politics
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Quarantine Book Club

Quarantine Book Club

26 June 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Batya Bricker | General Manager of Exclusive Books 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Baxter theatre responds to regulation change pertaining to reopening

26 June 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Lara  Foot | Director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Labia theatre responds to the lifting of the ban on on gatherings at theatres, libraries, etc.

26 June 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Ludi Kraus | Owner at Labia Theatre Complex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Jerusha

25 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:  Pop /  Rnb Singer-Songwriter Jerusha Naidoo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hatchetman to feature at the Virtual National Arts Festival

25 June 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Jono Tait | Member of Hatchetman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill - Part 2

25 June 2020 2:34 PM

Listeners share their own memories of the time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill- Part 1

25 June 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Stephen van der Spuy | is a clinical veterinarian and CEO of SANCCOB, SA Foundation for the conservation of coastal birds  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Kantha Pillay

25 June 2020 1:57 PM

Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uncertainty regarding regulations for the reopening of restaurants

25 June 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Consumer choice when it comes to fibre suppliers and a closer look at electricity tariffs

24 June 2020 3:21 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

Local Business Politics

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

Local Business Opinion Politics

Smoke signals: BAT court challenge to be heard in August

26 June 2020 1:51 PM

Three guards wounded in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

26 June 2020 12:14 PM

Cabinet optimistic that Mboweni's budget will get economy back on track

26 June 2020 12:03 PM

