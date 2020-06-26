Health & Wellness: Concern about impact of Covid-19 on access to Clubfoot treatment

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 18:13
Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Health & Wellness: Concern about impact of Covid-19 on access to Clubfoot treatment

Health & Wellness: Concern about impact of Covid-19 on access to Clubfoot treatment

26 June 2020 2:38 PM

Guest: Karen Moss | Founder and director of STEPS 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and television

26 June 2020 3:37 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

26 June 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Batya Bricker | General Manager of Exclusive Books 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Baxter theatre responds to regulation change pertaining to reopening

26 June 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Lara  Foot | Director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Labia theatre responds to the lifting of the ban on on gatherings at theatres, libraries, etc.

26 June 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Ludi Kraus | Owner at Labia Theatre Complex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Jerusha

25 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:  Pop /  Rnb Singer-Songwriter Jerusha Naidoo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hatchetman to feature at the Virtual National Arts Festival

25 June 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Jono Tait | Member of Hatchetman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill - Part 2

25 June 2020 2:34 PM

Listeners share their own memories of the time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 years this week since the Treasure oil spill- Part 1

25 June 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Stephen van der Spuy | is a clinical veterinarian and CEO of SANCCOB, SA Foundation for the conservation of coastal birds  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Kantha Pillay

25 June 2020 1:57 PM

Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 lockdown: Increase in trauma cases costing millions

26 June 2020 5:31 PM

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister gives update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Women at risk of secondary abuse when arrested for drugs - UN

26 June 2020 4:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA