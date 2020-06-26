Health & Wellness: Concern about impact of Covid-19 on access to Clubfoot treatment

Guest: Karen Moss | Founder and director of STEPS
Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Batya Bricker | General Manager of Exclusive BooksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lara Foot | Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ludi Kraus | Owner at Labia Theatre ComplexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pop / Rnb Singer-Songwriter Jerusha NaidooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jono Tait | Member of HatchetmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their own memories of the time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen van der Spuy | is a clinical veterinarian and CEO of SANCCOB, SA Foundation for the conservation of coastal birdsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kantha Pillay is a clinical psychologist in private practice as well as a mindfulness researcher and trainer.LISTEN TO PODCAST