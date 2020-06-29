Food Part 1: Latest from Eat Out as restaurants start to open

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
T-cell immunity to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Food Part 1: Latest from Eat Out as restaurants start to open

Food Part 1: Latest from Eat Out as restaurants start to open

29 June 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of Food at Eat Out and Food24


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Significant court judgement around insurance cover

1 July 2020 3:57 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Alex Peral of law firm Fluxmans Inc 
Vera Louw of the Strand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Cars under R80 000

1 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kristi Lowe launches new single

1 July 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Singer Kristi Lowe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Aschbird

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Aschbird | SA Artist and part of K, Ray and The Bird 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bastille festival goes virtual

30 June 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Darielle Robertson | Franschoek Wine Valley Events Co-ordinator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic

30 June 2020 2:39 PM

Guest: Embeth Davitz | South African /American actress.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zeitz MOCAA hosts an arty evening of DIY art, talks and cocktail making

30 June 2020 2:27 PM

Guest: Belinda Tamukkede | Events assistant at Zeitz MOCCA museum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff

30 June 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Dr. Brian Allwood | A pulmonologist at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and an intensive care specialist in the Covid-19 ICU at Tygerberg Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Jane Tough

30 June 2020 1:44 PM

Jane Tough is an Executive Coach and Mindfulness teacher, who trained with Stellenbosch University and the Institute of Mindfulness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent

30 June 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Tess Faber | Owner of the Travel Bug

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

Local

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Eskom warns Gauteng residents of load reduction on Wednesday night

1 July 2020 4:53 PM

Hong Kong makes first security law arrests as thousands defy protest ban

1 July 2020 4:26 PM

ANC confirms reinstatement of 2 Limpopo officials implicated in VBS scandal

1 July 2020 4:18 PM

