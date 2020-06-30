How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent

Today at 17:46 Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zayaan Khan

Today at 18:09 Stats SA to release first quarter GDP The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Today at 18:13 Township retailer Yebo Fresh secures international investment to increase distribution capacity The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance

Today at 20:25 A violent day in the life of a man in Lavender Hill Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark Nicholson

