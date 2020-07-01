Kristi Lowe launches new single

Today at 16:55 Cape Town’s Covid-19-free care homes: an uplifting story of hope in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Duncan Carmichael - author of ‘Younger for Longer: How You Can Slow the Ageing Process and Stay Healthy for Life’.

Today at 17:05 DA calls for clear timelines on SASSA’s new database for rejected Special Covid-19 R350 grant Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:20 T-cell immunity to Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wolfgang Preiser

Today at 17:46 Bob Dylan 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Album Review Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...

Today at 18:09 Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish

Today at 20:10 News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 20:48 Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary' Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School

