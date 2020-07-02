Bambi the hippo finds a new home - and a new friend

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:09
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Mkokeli - Spokesperson at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 18:13
Meat importers say Fairplay’s dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 20:10
Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 20:25
Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 21:15
Artscape's New Voices radio Programme
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafieq Mammon - Project Co-Ordinator at ...
Rafiek Mammon
Latest Local
Education department halts school return for some grades The Department of Basic Education has backtracked on which grades will be allowed to return to school next week Monday. 2 July 2020 4:12 PM
Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi Social justice group Ndifuna Ukwazi has called for the immediate suspension of senior city officials who ordered the evictions in... 2 July 2020 3:25 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker. 2 July 2020 3:34 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Bambi the hippo finds a new home - and a new friend

Bambi the hippo finds a new home - and a new friend

2 July 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Kobus Crous | Owner of Bergsig game farm


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Pippa in conversation with author Sam Cowen

2 July 2020 3:17 PM

This conversation is about Sam's latest book, Brutal School Ties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Floating litter booms added to Cape Town’s rivers to help fight plastic waste

2 July 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Brett Jordaan | The CEO and founder of the Pristine Earth Collective.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021

2 July 2020 1:53 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg artists create a children’s album of stories through song

2 July 2020 1:27 PM

Pippa spoke to Julie Blundell, one of the musicians featured on the album.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Significant court judgement around insurance cover

1 July 2020 3:57 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Alex Peral of law firm Fluxmans Inc 
Vera Louw of the Strand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Cars under R80 000

1 July 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kristi Lowe launches new single

1 July 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Singer Kristi Lowe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Aschbird

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Aschbird | SA Artist and part of K, Ray and The Bird 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bastille festival goes virtual

30 June 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Darielle Robertson | Franschoek Wine Valley Events Co-ordinator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

