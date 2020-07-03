Government urged to come to the aid of the ECD sector - Part 2

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
Today at 16:10
Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Formula 1 season gets underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 17:05
Clarification on hotels and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Niall McCann
Today at 17:46
An hour with ... on Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Today at 18:09
SAA pilots miffed over severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Government urged to come to the aid of the ECD sector - Part 2

Government urged to come to the aid of the ECD sector - Part 2

3 July 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Bridget Kahts | Programme Manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and the latest TV shows

3 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Doctor and animator team up to make medical educational films

3 July 2020 3:02 PM

Guests
Dr. Tsepho Maaka | A medical practitioner registered with the Health Professions Council since 1994, practicing mainly anaesthesiology.
Kabelo Maaka | An animator, illustrator, animation lecturer, and founder and creative director of Cabblow Studios, which is a Johannesburg based animation studio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

3 July 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Nadia Goetham | Publisher at Jacana Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government urged to come to the aid of the ECD sector- Part 1

3 July 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Eric Atmore | Executive Director at Centre for Early Childhood Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pippa in conversation with author Sam Cowen

2 July 2020 3:17 PM

This conversation is about Sam's latest book, Brutal School Ties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bambi the hippo finds a new home - and a new friend

2 July 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Kobus Crous | Owner of Bergsig game farm

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Floating litter booms added to Cape Town’s rivers to help fight plastic waste

2 July 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Brett Jordaan | The CEO and founder of the Pristine Earth Collective.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021

2 July 2020 1:53 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg artists create a children’s album of stories through song

2 July 2020 1:27 PM

Pippa spoke to Julie Blundell, one of the musicians featured on the album.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

World

Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again

Local Politics

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Cosatu vows to keep pressure on govt until workers get salary increments

3 July 2020 3:42 PM

Gansbaai teen allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend

3 July 2020 3:37 PM

Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent

3 July 2020 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA