FOOD Part 1: We talk restaurants and the return of carbs with Eat Out

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of content for both Eat Out and its sister platform Food24
Dope Saint Jude Cape Town musician Dope Saint Jude is today's feature in Quarantunes.
Born Catherine Pretorius, the artist grew up in Elsies River, but now calls the United Kingdom home.
Ingredients:
• 2 ripe bananas (mashed)
• 1 cup quick-cooking oats (uncooked)
• ¼ cup raisins, coconut, chopped nuts or chocolate chips
Method
• Heat oven to 1800 C
• In a bowl combine mashed bananas, oats, and your add-in ingredient.
• Spoon tablespoons of mixture onto a lightly greased baking sheet.
• Bake for 15 minutes or until edges are brown
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates IncorporatedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Izelle Hoffman is the writer of a new cookbook called “mindful eating”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahid Badroodien |Mayoral Committee Member for Community services and healthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guests
Dr. Tsepho Maaka | A medical practitioner registered with the Health Professions Council since 1994, practicing mainly anaesthesiology.
Kabelo Maaka | An animator, illustrator, animation lecturer, and founder and creative director of Cabblow Studios, which is a Johannesburg based animation studio.
Guest: Nadia Goetham | Publisher at Jacana MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bridget Kahts | Programme Manager at the Centre for Early Childhood DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST