Legal Talk: Defaulting tenants and other Covid-19 rental property queries

Ingredients:

• 2 ripe bananas (mashed)

• 1 cup quick-cooking oats (uncooked)

• ¼ cup raisins, coconut, chopped nuts or chocolate chips

Method

• Heat oven to 1800 C

• In a bowl combine mashed bananas, oats, and your add-in ingredient.

• Spoon tablespoons of mixture onto a lightly greased baking sheet.

• Bake for 15 minutes or until edges are brown

