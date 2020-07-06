Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Chef Lerato Panyane’s Oatmeal Cookies

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Chef Lerato Panyane's Oatmeal Cookies

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Chef Lerato Panyane’s Oatmeal Cookies

6 July 2020 3:13 PM

Ingredients:
•           2 ripe bananas (mashed)
•           1 cup quick-cooking oats (uncooked)
•           ¼ cup raisins, coconut, chopped nuts or chocolate chips
Method
•           Heat oven to 1800 C
•           In a bowl combine mashed bananas, oats, and your add-in ingredient.
•           Spoon tablespoons of mixture onto a lightly greased baking sheet.
•           Bake for 15 minutes or until edges are brown


Quarantunes with Dope Saint Jude

6 July 2020 3:25 PM

Dope Saint Jude Cape Town musician Dope Saint Jude is today's feature in Quarantunes.
Born Catherine Pretorius, the artist grew up in Elsies River, but now calls the United Kingdom home.

Legal Talk: Defaulting tenants and other Covid-19 rental property queries

6 July 2020 3:04 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated

FOOD Part 2: Mindful Eating with Izelle Hoffman

6 July 2020 2:09 PM

Izelle Hoffman is the writer of a new cookbook called “mindful eating”.

FOOD Part 1: We talk restaurants and the return of carbs with Eat Out

6 July 2020 2:03 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of content for both Eat Out and its sister platform Food24 

CoCT’s libraries are preparing to resume services in phases starting with seven facilities

6 July 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien |Mayoral Committee Member for Community services and health

Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and the latest TV shows

3 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Health: Doctor and animator team up to make medical educational films

3 July 2020 3:02 PM

Guests
Dr. Tsepho Maaka | A medical practitioner registered with the Health Professions Council since 1994, practicing mainly anaesthesiology.
Kabelo Maaka | An animator, illustrator, animation lecturer, and founder and creative director of Cabblow Studios, which is a Johannesburg based animation studio. 

Quarantine Book Club

3 July 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Nadia Goetham | Publisher at Jacana Media

Government urged to come to the aid of the ECD sector - Part 2

3 July 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Bridget Kahts | Programme Manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development

Trending

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle Entertainment

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

