Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 13:20
When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:32
Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Kara Medical
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - what to do with e-waste
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Garth Taylor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Taylor
Today at 15:10
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Donated pallets to local school make a difference.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School
Today at 16:10
These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA
Today at 16:20
Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser
Today at 16:55
Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Smith - SADA
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair' A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity. 9 July 2020 11:54 AM
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic. 9 July 2020 11:02 AM
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent m... 9 July 2020 10:59 AM
View all Local
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
View all Entertainment
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19. 8 July 2020 9:25 AM
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019. 7 July 2020 11:27 AM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?

Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?

7 July 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Eric Atmore | Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Centre


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: How much should we trust the claims made on the hand sanitiser bottle?

8 July 2020 3:42 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Adrian Barnard |Business Development Director at Syco Labs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Discussing Volvo Recall and tackling listeners' questions

8 July 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months

8 July 2020 1:50 PM

Gail Schimmel is an attorney who is currently CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board. This is her 5th novel since her debut was published in 2008.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Richard Brokensha

7 July 2020 3:27 PM

Guest: Local music star Richard Brokensha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Sue’s Broccoli and Sweet Potato soup

7 July 2020 3:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           1 brown onion, finely chopped 
•           500g broccoli, stems finely chopped, florets coarsely chopped
•           500g sweet potato, peeled and finely chopped
•           4 cups vegetable stock
•           125ml Greek-style yoghurt
 
Method:
•           Fry the onion, broccoli stems and sweet potato and cook, stirring, for 5 mins or until the onion softens.
•           Add the stock and 500ml water. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a low heat. Add broccoli florets. Cook for 15 mins, until sweet potato is tender. Set aside to cool slightly.
•           Use a stick blender to carefully blend the soup until smooth. Season to taste, and soon into your serving bowls. 
•           Place yoghurt in a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons water. Gently swirl over the top of the soup. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: What is the benefit of a post-matric year?

7 July 2020 2:53 PM

Guests
Morne Coetzer | Principal at Somerset West Private School
Sheena Crawford-Kempster | MD of Reddam

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the trail runner who went missing at Table Mountain

7 July 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Johan Marais | Spokesperson for Wilderness Search and Rescue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Science & Tech 2: UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients

7 July 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Dr. Nkosinathi Madushele |  Part of the engineering team that developed the ventilator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Science & Tech 1: Maths support via Whatsapp

7 July 2020 2:11 PM

Guest: Kristen Thompson | CEO of Numeric  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

