Family Matters: What is the benefit of a post-matric year?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Delay in return of spare generating capacity from Steenbras
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: "anti-social behaviour" could cost offenders City housing opportunity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Today at 07:20
Board of Healthcare Funders warns agains elective surgeries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Shark filmed attacking whale for the first time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Johnson - Research coordinator & National Geographic US Spokesperson @Blue Wilderness Research Unit
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:45
Responsible alcohol consumption when eating out at restaurants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ingrid Louw - CEO of aware.org
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles' A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers. 9 July 2020 6:02 PM
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment. 9 July 2020 4:24 PM
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines. 9 July 2020 4:13 PM
Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack. 9 July 2020 1:11 PM
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it's becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Family Matters: What is the benefit of a post-matric year?

Family Matters: What is the benefit of a post-matric year?

7 July 2020 2:53 PM

Guests
Morne Coetzer | Principal at Somerset West Private School
Sheena Crawford-Kempster | MD of Reddam


Quarantunes with Garth Taylor

9 July 2020 3:12 PM

Garth Taylor is a SAMA nominated singer-songwriter and also produces, engineers and mixes a lot of his own work. 

Lockdown cookbook recipe: Thomas’ Braised Chicken with lemon and tomato

9 July 2020 3:07 PM

Ingredients: 
•           4 chicken thighs and 4 drumsticks
•           2 small onions, thinly sliced
•           1kg mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
•           3 cinnamon sticks
•           1T fresh lemon juice
 
Method:
•           Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then brown in olive oil for 10 minutes. Remove.
•           In the same pan, reduce the heat and gently cook the onions until very soft and just beginning to brown on the edges; about 8-10 minutes.
•           Add the tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, about 6–8 minutes. 
•           Return chicken to pot, arranging skin side up. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through, about 45–60 minutes.
•           Remove the lid and continue to simmer until juices are thickened and meat is close to falling off the bone, another 45–60 minutes. 
•           Add lemon juice; and season to taste before serving.

DIY with Angelo

9 July 2020 2:39 PM

Guest: Angelo D’ Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 

Greener Living: What to do with e-waste

9 July 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...

9 July 2020 1:56 PM

Guest: Pam Gordon | Inventor of the Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

Consumer Talk: How much should we trust the claims made on the hand sanitiser bottle?

8 July 2020 3:42 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Adrian Barnard |Business Development Director at Syco Labs

Car Talk: Discussing Volvo Recall and tackling listeners' questions

8 July 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months

8 July 2020 1:50 PM

Gail Schimmel is an attorney who is currently CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board. This is her 5th novel since her debut was published in 2008.

Quarantunes with Richard Brokensha

7 July 2020 3:27 PM

Guest: Local music star Richard Brokensha

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Sue’s Broccoli and Sweet Potato soup

7 July 2020 3:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           1 brown onion, finely chopped 
•           500g broccoli, stems finely chopped, florets coarsely chopped
•           500g sweet potato, peeled and finely chopped
•           4 cups vegetable stock
•           125ml Greek-style yoghurt
 
Method:
•           Fry the onion, broccoli stems and sweet potato and cook, stirring, for 5 mins or until the onion softens.
•           Add the stock and 500ml water. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a low heat. Add broccoli florets. Cook for 15 mins, until sweet potato is tender. Set aside to cool slightly.
•           Use a stick blender to carefully blend the soup until smooth. Season to taste, and soon into your serving bowls. 
•           Place yoghurt in a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons water. Gently swirl over the top of the soup. 

CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles'

Local

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

