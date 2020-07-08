Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months

Gail Schimmel is an attorney who is currently CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board. This is her 5th novel since her debut was published in 2008.
Garth Taylor is a SAMA nominated singer-songwriter and also produces, engineers and mixes a lot of his own work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 4 chicken thighs and 4 drumsticks
• 2 small onions, thinly sliced
• 1kg mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 1T fresh lemon juice
Method:
• Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then brown in olive oil for 10 minutes. Remove.
• In the same pan, reduce the heat and gently cook the onions until very soft and just beginning to brown on the edges; about 8-10 minutes.
• Add the tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, about 6–8 minutes.
• Return chicken to pot, arranging skin side up. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through, about 45–60 minutes.
• Remove the lid and continue to simmer until juices are thickened and meat is close to falling off the bone, another 45–60 minutes.
• Add lemon juice; and season to taste before serving.
Guest: Angelo D’ Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pam Gordon | Inventor of the Fresh Scent Mask Freshness SprayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Adrian Barnard |Business Development Director at Syco Labs
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de SienaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Local music star Richard BrokenshaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 1 brown onion, finely chopped
• 500g broccoli, stems finely chopped, florets coarsely chopped
• 500g sweet potato, peeled and finely chopped
• 4 cups vegetable stock
• 125ml Greek-style yoghurt
Method:
• Fry the onion, broccoli stems and sweet potato and cook, stirring, for 5 mins or until the onion softens.
• Add the stock and 500ml water. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a low heat. Add broccoli florets. Cook for 15 mins, until sweet potato is tender. Set aside to cool slightly.
• Use a stick blender to carefully blend the soup until smooth. Season to taste, and soon into your serving bowls.
• Place yoghurt in a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons water. Gently swirl over the top of the soup.