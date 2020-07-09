DIY with Angelo

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
CT school uses donated wooden pallets to create classroom 'cubicles' A primary school near Manenberg has repurposed wooden pallets to provide an extra layer of protection for learners and teachers. 9 July 2020 6:02 PM
Five Cape Town Covid-19 patients survive ICU thanks to high-flow nasal oxygen Five patients were discharged from ICU in one day at Groote Schuur Hospital following successful high-flow nasal oxygen treatment. 9 July 2020 4:24 PM
Here's some good Covid-19 news...and let's face it, we need it On Monday Groote Schuur hospital was able to discharge five patients from critical care after being treated on HFNO machines. 9 July 2020 4:13 PM
We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack. 9 July 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. 8 July 2020 3:07 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it's becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
DIY with Angelo

DIY with Angelo

9 July 2020 2:39 PM

Guest: Angelo D’ Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 


Quarantunes with Garth Taylor

9 July 2020 3:12 PM

Garth Taylor is a SAMA nominated singer-songwriter and also produces, engineers and mixes a lot of his own work. 

Lockdown cookbook recipe: Thomas’ Braised Chicken with lemon and tomato

9 July 2020 3:07 PM

Ingredients: 
•           4 chicken thighs and 4 drumsticks
•           2 small onions, thinly sliced
•           1kg mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
•           3 cinnamon sticks
•           1T fresh lemon juice
 
Method:
•           Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then brown in olive oil for 10 minutes. Remove.
•           In the same pan, reduce the heat and gently cook the onions until very soft and just beginning to brown on the edges; about 8-10 minutes.
•           Add the tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, about 6–8 minutes. 
•           Return chicken to pot, arranging skin side up. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through, about 45–60 minutes.
•           Remove the lid and continue to simmer until juices are thickened and meat is close to falling off the bone, another 45–60 minutes. 
•           Add lemon juice; and season to taste before serving.

Greener Living: What to do with e-waste

9 July 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...

9 July 2020 1:56 PM

Guest: Pam Gordon | Inventor of the Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray

Consumer Talk: How much should we trust the claims made on the hand sanitiser bottle?

8 July 2020 3:42 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Adrian Barnard |Business Development Director at Syco Labs

Car Talk: Discussing Volvo Recall and tackling listeners' questions

8 July 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months

8 July 2020 1:50 PM

Gail Schimmel is an attorney who is currently CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board. This is her 5th novel since her debut was published in 2008.

Quarantunes with Richard Brokensha

7 July 2020 3:27 PM

Guest: Local music star Richard Brokensha

Lockdown Cookbook recipe: Sue’s Broccoli and Sweet Potato soup

7 July 2020 3:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           1 brown onion, finely chopped 
•           500g broccoli, stems finely chopped, florets coarsely chopped
•           500g sweet potato, peeled and finely chopped
•           4 cups vegetable stock
•           125ml Greek-style yoghurt
 
Method:
•           Fry the onion, broccoli stems and sweet potato and cook, stirring, for 5 mins or until the onion softens.
•           Add the stock and 500ml water. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a low heat. Add broccoli florets. Cook for 15 mins, until sweet potato is tender. Set aside to cool slightly.
•           Use a stick blender to carefully blend the soup until smooth. Season to taste, and soon into your serving bowls. 
•           Place yoghurt in a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons water. Gently swirl over the top of the soup. 

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

Local Politics

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

Business

CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

