Operation Smile raises funds for cleft palate surgeries despite Covid19

Ingredients:

• 4 chicken thighs and 4 drumsticks

• 2 small onions, thinly sliced

• 1kg mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 1T fresh lemon juice



Method:

• Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then brown in olive oil for 10 minutes. Remove.

• In the same pan, reduce the heat and gently cook the onions until very soft and just beginning to brown on the edges; about 8-10 minutes.

• Add the tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, about 6–8 minutes.

• Return chicken to pot, arranging skin side up. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through, about 45–60 minutes.

• Remove the lid and continue to simmer until juices are thickened and meat is close to falling off the bone, another 45–60 minutes.

• Add lemon juice; and season to taste before serving.

