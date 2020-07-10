Entertainment: Podcasts, home movies and the latest TV shows

Guests
Guest: Dr. Gavin Jones | An Anaesthetist and the Regional Medical Officer for Operation Smile South Africa.
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring journalist and Publisher
Guest: Elsie du Plessis | Founder of Miracle Kidz Safe House
Guest: Jermaine Carelse | Spokesperson for Cape town Fire and Rescue Services.
Garth Taylor is a SAMA nominated singer-songwriter and also produces, engineers and mixes a lot of his own work.
Ingredients:
• 4 chicken thighs and 4 drumsticks
• 2 small onions, thinly sliced
• 1kg mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges if large
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 1T fresh lemon juice
Method:
• Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then brown in olive oil for 10 minutes. Remove.
• In the same pan, reduce the heat and gently cook the onions until very soft and just beginning to brown on the edges; about 8-10 minutes.
• Add the tomatoes and cinnamon sticks. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and juices have thickened slightly, about 6–8 minutes.
• Return chicken to pot, arranging skin side up. Cover the pot, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through, about 45–60 minutes.
• Remove the lid and continue to simmer until juices are thickened and meat is close to falling off the bone, another 45–60 minutes.
• Add lemon juice; and season to taste before serving.
Guest: Angelo D' Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guest: Pam Gordon | Inventor of the Fresh Scent Mask Freshness Spray