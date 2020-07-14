Quarantunes with Branton Charles

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan (BRP) has been approved by 86% of the vote at Tuesday’s creditors' meeting. 14 July 2020 4:42 PM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
Alcohol ban is putting a band aid on a festering wound, says ministerial advisor A medical expert who serves on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says the alcohol ban is not a sustainable solution in the... 14 July 2020 11:59 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Booze ban will lead to illicit trade, warns industry body The National Liquor Traders Council says the government's decision to reinstate the alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade. 14 July 2020 10:36 AM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation. 13 July 2020 2:39 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Quarantunes with Branton Charles

Quarantunes with Branton Charles

14 July 2020 4:30 PM

Guest: Branton Charles | A local artist, born and raised in the Mother City. He grew up in Portlands, Mitchell’s Plain, 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?

14 July 2020 4:37 PM

Guests:  Shayne Krige –     Attorney dealing with City to get reserves open 

               Julia Wood    –     Manager for Biodiversity Management at the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: De Waal’s Pizza Eggs

14 July 2020 4:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           2 large tomatoes
•           4 eggs
•           ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
•           Pinch of dried oregano
 
Method:
•           Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly.  Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.  
•           Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
•           Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
•           Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
•           Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
•           Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan.  If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
 
Notes
•           Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients

14 July 2020 4:19 PM

Guest: Dr. Ruth Verhey | Clinical Psychologist and Director of Programmes at 'Friendship Benches' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanparks - why isn't the whole of TMNP open yet?

14 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:  Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli – SANParks Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Luca Hart

13 July 2020 3:18 PM

Guest: Luca Hart | A composer, sound engineer and music producer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings

13 July 2020 3:01 PM

Guest: Jason Staggie | the nephew of Rashied and Rashaad Staggie, the former leaders of the notorious Hard Livings gang. He's an author and filmmaker and has just completed work on his latest piece of work, a film titled, Hard Livings, which attempts to find out how his family was led to a life of crime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eat Out Restaurant News

13 July 2020 2:02 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban - where to now for restaurants?

13 July 2020 1:42 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment: Podcasts, home movies and the latest TV shows

10 July 2020 3:51 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor for TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Swiftly waning COVID-19 immunity poses vaccination challenge

14 July 2020 9:42 PM

Fined for breaking lockdown rules? You may now have a criminal record

14 July 2020 9:35 PM

KZN police investigate after pupil (17) raped on her way to school

14 July 2020 9:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA