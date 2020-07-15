Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
UK decision to exclude Huawei from their 5G network.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Kevin Kwan's latest book - Sex and Vanity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Kwan
Today at 18:09
SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
'We just cannot keep asking white people to just start with an acknowledgment' Former CapeTalk presenter Koketso Sachane made an emotional call-in to the John Maytham Show on Wednesday afternoon... 15 July 2020 4:27 PM
My Transgender Life: Trans activist Zoey Black uses YouTube to tell her story Cape Town-based trans rights activist Zoey Black is using YouTube to take viewers on a remarkably personal journey of transition.... 15 July 2020 2:05 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate' The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 15 July 2020 3:38 PM
Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring! "Business Process Outsourcing" is thriving – and companies such as Amazon in SA is on a hiring spree, says Clayton Williams. 15 July 2020 2:23 PM
SA hotel occupancy drops from 60% to 17% since March - BDO SA Christelle Grohmann doesn't believe industry can survive many more months and there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism sector. 15 July 2020 12:36 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

15 July 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Flying in the time of Covid-19

15 July 2020 3:30 PM

Guests
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Ram Barkai
Kirby Gordon | Chief marketing officer at FlySafair

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony

15 July 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Robertson-based architect Jaco Booysens 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?

14 July 2020 4:37 PM

Guests:  Shayne Krige –     Attorney dealing with City to get reserves open 

               Julia Wood    –     Manager for Biodiversity Management at the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Branton Charles

14 July 2020 4:30 PM

Guest: Branton Charles | A local artist, born and raised in the Mother City. He grew up in Portlands, Mitchell’s Plain, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: De Waal’s Pizza Eggs

14 July 2020 4:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           2 large tomatoes
•           4 eggs
•           ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
•           Pinch of dried oregano
 
Method:
•           Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly.  Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.  
•           Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
•           Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
•           Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
•           Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
•           Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan.  If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
 
Notes
•           Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients

14 July 2020 4:19 PM

Guest: Dr. Ruth Verhey | Clinical Psychologist and Director of Programmes at 'Friendship Benches' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanparks - why isn't the whole of TMNP open yet?

14 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:  Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli – SANParks Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Luca Hart

13 July 2020 3:18 PM

Guest: Luca Hart | A composer, sound engineer and music producer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jason Staggie and the story of the Hard Livings

13 July 2020 3:01 PM

Guest: Jason Staggie | the nephew of Rashied and Rashaad Staggie, the former leaders of the notorious Hard Livings gang. He's an author and filmmaker and has just completed work on his latest piece of work, a film titled, Hard Livings, which attempts to find out how his family was led to a life of crime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Need a job? Got matric? Speak English? Amazon in South Africa is hiring!

Business

EWN Highlights

'We still have schools without water': Unions urge dept to close schools

15 July 2020 4:43 PM

Eskom: Load shedding a last resort to protect national grid

15 July 2020 4:10 PM

Moderna phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response

15 July 2020 3:36 PM

