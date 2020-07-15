Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Flying in the time of Covid-19

Guests
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Ram Barkai
Kirby Gordon | Chief marketing officer at FlySafair
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Guest: Robertson-based architect Jaco Booysen
Guests: Shayne Krige – Attorney dealing with City to get reserves open
Julia Wood – Manager for Biodiversity Management at the City of Cape Town
Guest: Branton Charles | A local artist, born and raised in the Mother City. He grew up in Portlands, Mitchell's Plain,
Ingredients:
• 2 large tomatoes
• 4 eggs
• ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
• Pinch of dried oregano
Method:
• Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly. Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.
• Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
• Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
• Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
• Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
• Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan. If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
Notes
• Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit
Guest: Dr. Ruth Verhey | Clinical Psychologist and Director of Programmes at 'Friendship Benches'
Guest: Reynold "Rey" Thakhuli – SANParks Spokesperson
Guest: Luca Hart | A composer, sound engineer and music producer
Guest: Jason Staggie | the nephew of Rashied and Rashaad Staggie, the former leaders of the notorious Hard Livings gang. He's an author and filmmaker and has just completed work on his latest piece of work, a film titled, Hard Livings, which attempts to find out how his family was led to a life of crime.