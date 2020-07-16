The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Lockdown's impact on tax filing - and what to claim if you're suddenly working from home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Cindy Alter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cindy Alter - Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'
Today at 15:10
Covid-19: Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before complete banning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:20
Covid-19: Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before complete banning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pieter-Dirk Uys to lift lockdown spirits with a live streamed show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys - null at ...
Today at 16:10
2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
The law surrounding masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 16:55
The Mandela Day Food Can mosaic by LEAP Maths & Science Schools, the Global Teachers Institute, Rhodes Food Group and the Hyprop Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gilmour - founder of the LEAP Science and Maths School
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde's weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Lansdowne Dearest - My family’s story of forced removals by Bronwyn Davids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwyn Davis
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is the future of social housing in Hangberg? The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful. 16 July 2020 1:49 PM
SAA can be turned around says pilots' union The SAA Pilots' Association's Captain Grant Back says a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership. 16 July 2020 12:46 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all 15 July 2020 12:23 PM
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank. 15 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'. 13 July 2020 5:33 PM
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry

The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry

16 July 2020 1:49 PM

Guest: Tim Cordon | Radisson Hotel Group’s Area Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Greener Living: Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

16 July 2020 2:14 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Flying in the time of Covid-19

15 July 2020 3:30 PM

Guests
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Ram Barkai
Kirby Gordon | Chief marketing officer at FlySafair

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

15 July 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony

15 July 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Robertson-based architect Jaco Booysens 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?

14 July 2020 4:37 PM

Guests:  Shayne Krige –     Attorney dealing with City to get reserves open 

               Julia Wood    –     Manager for Biodiversity Management at the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Branton Charles

14 July 2020 4:30 PM

Guest: Branton Charles | A local artist, born and raised in the Mother City. He grew up in Portlands, Mitchell’s Plain, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: De Waal’s Pizza Eggs

14 July 2020 4:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           2 large tomatoes
•           4 eggs
•           ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
•           Pinch of dried oregano
 
Method:
•           Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly.  Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.  
•           Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
•           Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
•           Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
•           Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
•           Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan.  If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
 
Notes
•           Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Friendship Bench provides support to mental health patients

14 July 2020 4:19 PM

Guest: Dr. Ruth Verhey | Clinical Psychologist and Director of Programmes at 'Friendship Benches' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanparks - why isn't the whole of TMNP open yet?

14 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:  Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli – SANParks Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

MPs urged not to politicise nomination of Jennifer Ntlatseng as Ipid head

16 July 2020 8:12 AM

Lamola warns that criminalising non-mask compliance for individuals on agenda

16 July 2020 7:30 AM

Fita accused to challenging cigarette ban to protect monetary gains

16 July 2020 6:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA