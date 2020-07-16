Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

Guest: Cindy Alter | Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'
Ingredients:
• 2 large tomatoes
• 4 eggs
• ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
• Pinch of dried oregano
Method:
• Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly. Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.
• Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
• Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
• Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
• Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
• Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan. If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
Notes
• Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit