Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the w... 15 July 2020 8:00 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

16 July 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Cindy Alter | Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'


Lockdown's impact on tax filing: Claiming for working from home

16 July 2020 2:45 PM

Guest: Matthew Haddon | Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

Greener Living: Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

16 July 2020 2:14 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry

16 July 2020 1:49 PM

Guest: Tim Cordon | Radisson Hotel Group’s Area Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Flying in the time of Covid-19

15 July 2020 3:30 PM

Guests
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Ram Barkai
Kirby Gordon | Chief marketing officer at FlySafair

Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

15 July 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony

15 July 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Robertson-based architect Jaco Booysens 

City Nature Reserves - when will they reopen?

14 July 2020 4:37 PM

Guests:  Shayne Krige –     Attorney dealing with City to get reserves open 

               Julia Wood    –     Manager for Biodiversity Management at the City of Cape Town

Quarantunes with Branton Charles

14 July 2020 4:30 PM

Guest: Branton Charles | A local artist, born and raised in the Mother City. He grew up in Portlands, Mitchell’s Plain, 

Lockdown Cookbook: De Waal’s Pizza Eggs

14 July 2020 4:23 PM

Ingredients:
•           2 large tomatoes
•           4 eggs
•           ½ cup loosely grated cheddar cheese (De Waal prefers to use mature cheddar)
•           Pinch of dried oregano
 
Method:
•           Cut the end of the tomato off and squeeze the pips and liquid out, then slice very thinly.  Heat a little butter in a frying pan large enough for 4 eggs, and add the tomato slices.  
•           Cover and cook over a low heat, covered, until the tomatoes are soft, 4 minutes.
•           Crack and place the 4 eggs on top of the tomatoes.
•           Add a sprinkling of grated cheese over each egg yolk, then add a sprinkling of oregano over the cheese.
•           Finish with a grind or two of black pepper over the top.
•           Cover the pan with a lid and cook until done. An easy way the check is the remove the lid every 15 seconds and shake the pan.  If the whites have not firmed up, replace the lid and wait another 15 seconds.
 
Notes
•           Serve with finely sliced crispy bacon strips and sautéed mushrooms if you want to fancy it up a bit  

Steenhuisen: DA has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan

16 July 2020 6:09 PM

SAHRC: COVID-19 has brought sharp focus on children’s right to education

16 July 2020 5:57 PM

Zandile Gumede slams NPA after media refused entry to court

16 July 2020 5:34 PM

