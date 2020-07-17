Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Western Cape Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sonia Botha
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
The False Hope of Antibody Testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers
Today at 15:20
Desiree-Anne Martin announced as winner of the Corona Fiction Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree-Anne Martin - winner of the Arts24/Kwela Books Corona Fiction
Today at 15:40
Wings Over Africa Book Launch 'The Birders Guide to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Mills - ornithologist
Today at 15:50
MADEEGHA ANDERS - My Journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Madeegha Anders
Today at 16:10
Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Dorrington - Professor at Uct Centre For Acturial Research
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Anne Hirsch!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host
Today at 17:05
Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 17:46
Justin Prins | Indie/Folk Singer & Songwriter and acoustic guitarist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Prins
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - Sanlam Private Wealth
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around' The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level... 17 July 2020 1:38 PM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020. 17 July 2020 12:07 PM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It's outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend

Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

Guest: Huenu Solsona | Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air Cinema


Alcohol ban- Do the stats support it?

17 July 2020 1:53 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Ndlovu Youth Choir launches new single as we go into Mandela Day weekend

17 July 2020 1:29 PM

Guest: Ralf Schmitt: Conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

16 July 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Cindy Alter | Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'

Lockdown's impact on tax filing: Claiming for working from home

16 July 2020 2:45 PM

Guest: Matthew Haddon | Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

Greener Living: Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

16 July 2020 2:14 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

The impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry

16 July 2020 1:49 PM

Guest: Tim Cordon | Radisson Hotel Group's Area Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Flying in the time of Covid-19

15 July 2020 3:30 PM

Guests
Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Ram Barkai
Kirby Gordon | Chief marketing officer at FlySafair

Cars with Ciro: Replacement car keys

15 July 2020 2:31 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony

15 July 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Robertson-based architect Jaco Booysens 

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

Business Lifestyle

Initial COVID-19 infections in CT came from Europe, researchers find
17 July 2020 1:23 PM

17 July 2020 1:23 PM

DA seeks urgent court interdict to stop SAA bailout
17 July 2020 1:21 PM

17 July 2020 1:21 PM

Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
17 July 2020 1:11 PM

17 July 2020 1:11 PM

