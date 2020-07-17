W C Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Anne Hirsch!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Hirsch - Comedian and Television Host at ...
Today at 17:05
Robert McBride appointed head of State Security Agency foreign branch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Senior Researcher at the Centre of Criminology at UCT
Today at 17:20
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 17:46
Justin Prins | Indie/Folk Singer & Songwriter and acoustic guitarist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Prins
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around' The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level... 17 July 2020 1:38 PM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral. 14 July 2020 1:06 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
W C Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

W C Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

17 July 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Sonia Botha | Provincial Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment: Podcasts, Mandela weekend movies and the latest on the small screen

17 July 2020 3:11 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transport Dept agrees to extend licences to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson for the AA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

17 July 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Andre Sales | Co-director at Clarke’s Bookstore 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

Guest: Huenu Solsona | Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air Cinema

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban- Do the stats support it?

17 July 2020 1:53 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir launches new single as we go into Mandela Day weekend

17 July 2020 1:29 PM

Guest: Ralf Schmitt: Conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Cindy Alter

16 July 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Cindy Alter | Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown's impact on tax filing: Claiming for working from home

16 July 2020 2:45 PM

Guest: Matthew Haddon | Director  at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

16 July 2020 2:14 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sibongiseni Gabada murder: Advocacy group calls for justice for GBV victims

17 July 2020 4:23 PM

PwC auditor grilled over SAA’s audit reports at Zondo inquiry

17 July 2020 4:18 PM

Parly commemorates President Nelson Mandela in virtual memorial lecture

17 July 2020 3:49 PM

