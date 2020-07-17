W C Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

Guest: Sonia Botha | Provincial Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation
Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson for the AALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andre Sales | Co-director at Clarke’s BookstoreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Huenu Solsona | Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air CinemaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ralf Schmitt: Conductor of the Ndlovu Youth ChoirLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cindy Alter | Lead Vocalist, Guitarist, Song at The Band:'Clout'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Haddon | Director at Simple Tax - Tax ConsultantsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch GardensLISTEN TO PODCAST