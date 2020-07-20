Should the Western Cape be lobbying for a lower alert level?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa? John Stupart, a journalist at Daily Maverik weighs in on the situation. 20 July 2020 2:07 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing. 20 July 2020 1:46 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being 20 July 2020 4:19 PM
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé. 20 July 2020 2:57 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Chann... 20 July 2020 5:00 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Should the Western Cape be lobbying for a lower alert level?

Should the Western Cape be lobbying for a lower alert level?

20 July 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde


Quarantunes with Gordon Rocker

20 July 2020 3:07 PM

Gordon Rocker is a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, with his style compared to that of Rock & Roll legends like Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard, and Buddy Holly.

Legal Talk: Mental health in the workplace

20 July 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Jacques van Wyk | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, who are specialists in corporate and commercial law. 

Food 2: How has the catering industry been affected by lockdown?

20 July 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Ian Halfon | MD of Slick Restaurant Group

Food 1: The latest news from Eat Out

20 July 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of food for Eat Out

Entertainment: Podcasts, Mandela weekend movies and the latest on the small screen

17 July 2020 3:11 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine

Transport Dept agrees to extend licences to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson for the AA

W C Health Department concerned by a sharp decline in child immunisations

17 July 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Sonia Botha | Provincial Deputy Director for Child Health & Immunisation 

Quarantine Book Club

17 July 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Andre Sales | Co-director at Clarke’s Bookstore 

Galileo Drive-in SOLD OUT this weekend

17 July 2020 2:03 PM

Guest: Huenu Solsona | Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air Cinema

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

RAF’s work hindered by legal cases as bill rises to R10.6bn

20 July 2020 6:18 PM

CEO of Denel Danie du Toit to step down

20 July 2020 6:14 PM

‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:18 PM

