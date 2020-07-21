Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
COVID-19 promotes innovative HIV service delivery in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Euvrard - Epidemiologist, University of Cape Town
Today at 18:09
Mboweni says he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA in response to DA's urgent application
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 18:13
Implications of the UCT research on tobacco
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How the financial pressure (caused by covid-19) forcing people to pawn off their belongings ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mukheiber - Managing Director at Cash Converters
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
City of Cape Town rolls-out COVID-19 mobile testing booths

City of Cape Town rolls-out COVID-19 mobile testing booths

21 July 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Councillor Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health in the City of Cape Town


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Keenan Ahrends

21 July 2020 3:15 PM

Keenan Ahrends is a Cape Town-based Jazz guitarist who started playing at the age of fifteen. After completing his jazz performance studies at the University of Cape Town and the Norwegian Academy of Music in 2009, Ahrends has been actively involved in performing ,composing and teaching.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental health under lockdown

21 July 2020 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr. Roger Meyer | CEO at Kenilworth Clinic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Covid-19 be a game-changer for working women in the quest for greater flexibility?

21 July 2020 2:25 PM

Guest: Philippa Geard | The founder and CEO of Recruit my Mom. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Gordon Rocker

20 July 2020 3:07 PM

Gordon Rocker is a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, with his style compared to that of Rock & Roll legends like Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard, and Buddy Holly.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Mental health in the workplace

20 July 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Jacques van Wyk | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, who are specialists in corporate and commercial law. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 2: How has the catering industry been affected by lockdown?

20 July 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Ian Halfon | MD of Slick Restaurant Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 1: The latest news from Eat Out

20 July 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of food for Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the Western Cape be lobbying for a lower alert level?

20 July 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment: Podcasts, Mandela weekend movies and the latest on the small screen

17 July 2020 3:11 PM

Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

